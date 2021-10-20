Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas F. Herman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00.

Shares of GO stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 72,029 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 64,597 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

