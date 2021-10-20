Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Thomas F. Herman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00.
Shares of GO stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $48.87.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 72,029 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 64,597 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
