Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Trading 1.7% Higher

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX)’s stock price traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.80 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.80 ($0.23). 11,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,477,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Thor Explorations in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.17. The company has a market cap of £112.47 million and a PE ratio of -19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

