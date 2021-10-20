Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Thor Industries has increased its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Thor Industries has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $11.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of THO stock opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thor Industries has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

