TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of TIFS stock opened at GBX 252 ($3.29) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 281 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 294.41. TI Fluid Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 186.12 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

