Tiger King Trading 33.4% Lower Over Last Week (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, Tiger King has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tiger King has a market cap of $61.66 million and $1.41 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tiger King alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00067624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00071188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00101361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,279.60 or 0.99741126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.19 or 0.06141603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00021070 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,500,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.