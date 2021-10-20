Toast (NYSE:TOST) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

NYSE:TOST opened at $52.54 on Monday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

