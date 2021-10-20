Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 4,506,000 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,506,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,480,000 after buying an additional 516,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after buying an additional 1,760,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after buying an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,071,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,833. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

