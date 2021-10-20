Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $8.01 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,089 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.41.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.30) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

