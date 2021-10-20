Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.25% of LTC Properties worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,251,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,022,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 435,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after buying an additional 75,906 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NYSE LTC opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.95. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

