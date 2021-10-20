Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,275 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $2,165,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $149,654.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,675,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,394,463.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 626,370 shares of company stock worth $18,897,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

