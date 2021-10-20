Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TOPCF stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.38. Topcon has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Topcon had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $355.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Topcon will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Topcon

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

