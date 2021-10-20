Toroso Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,449 Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,449 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $338,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,470 shares of company stock worth $14,666,418. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

