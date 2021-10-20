Toroso Investments LLC Has $171,000 Stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 88.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 13,762.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $227,990.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 300,000 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $4,779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,203,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,319.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,447 shares of company stock worth $6,762,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

