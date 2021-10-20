Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $634.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $611.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.64. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.83 and a 1-year high of $648.72. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.40, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

