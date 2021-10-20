Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,658,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.56.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,727,090. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $647.04 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $618.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

