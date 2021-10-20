Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

