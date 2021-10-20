TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.74% from the stock’s current price.

NRDY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

NRDY stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $491.63 million and a PE ratio of -3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 37.5% in the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 467,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth $306,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth $2,478,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth $32,293,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 1,038.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 363,293 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

