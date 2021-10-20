TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Short Interest Up 21.7% in September

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 747,400 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 613,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

NYSE TRTX traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. 392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 362.16 and a quick ratio of 362.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $996.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.96.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%. On average, research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -69.06%.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

