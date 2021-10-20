Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,570 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,478% compared to the typical volume of 64 call options.

Shares of Mercurity Fintech stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. Mercurity Fintech has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $13.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercurity Fintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Mercurity Fintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Mercurity Fintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mercurity Fintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

