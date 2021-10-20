Traders Purchase High Volume of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Call Options (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,943 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 370% compared to the average volume of 839 call options.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $13,797,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW stock opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.67. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $104.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

