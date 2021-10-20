Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Short Interest Update

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,923,400 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 5,024,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.6 days.

TOLWF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

TOLWF stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

