TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,264 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.36. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. On average, analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.