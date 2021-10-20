Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.60 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 112.20 ($1.47). 1,025,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,522,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.46).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile (LON:EBOX)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

