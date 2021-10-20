Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Group’s focus on improving organic growth has been reasonably strong, based on the addition of products and services, expansion of operating capacity and marketing of a complete product portfolio. The company holds a solid solvency position, at least in the near term. Increased production rates for commercial narrow-body planes has been boosting its organic sales prospects. The fiscal 2022 budget includes $753 billion as funding for the Pentagon, reflecting 1.7% growth over the prior year’s budget. Such encouraging spending provisions by the U.S. administration are expected to significantly boost growth prospects of Triumph Group. In the past year, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, expanded import tariff for steel and aluminum may push up its costs for manufacturing stocks like Triumph Group.”

Get Triumph Group alerts:

TGI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.43.

TGI stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.