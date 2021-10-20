Tronox (TROX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. On average, analysts expect Tronox to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TROX opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.63. Tronox has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tronox stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,367 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Tronox worth $33,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

