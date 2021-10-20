Truist Securiti Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will earn $3.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion.

ATVI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

ATVI opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,277.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,725,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,031 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,934,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

