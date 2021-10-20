Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.75

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and traded as high as $62.00. Truxton shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 179 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $181.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.16.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

Truxton Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans.

