Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tscan Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.19.

TCRX opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Tscan Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $14.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($7.04). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tscan Therapeutics news, insider Zoran Zdraveski acquired 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $35,275.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Macbeath acquired 4,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $30,745.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,659 shares of company stock worth $97,621 in the last 90 days.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

