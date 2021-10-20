TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company.

TUIFY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. AlphaValue cut TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of TUIFY stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $782.74 million during the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 487.53% and a negative net margin of 83.72%. Analysts anticipate that TUI will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

