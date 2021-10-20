Turing Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:TWKS) Quiet Period To Expire on October 25th

Turing’s (NASDAQ:TWKS) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 25th. Turing had issued 36,842,106 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $773,684,226 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Shares of Turing stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. Turing has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.