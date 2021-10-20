Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.65.

NYSE TWLO traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $366.59. 1,221,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.96 and a 200-day moving average of $353.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 52 week low of $254.82 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total transaction of $535,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Twilio by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Twilio by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

