Tyler Technologies (TYL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.700-$6.800 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $506.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $474.66 and its 200 day moving average is $453.75. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $509.98.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYL. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.46.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

