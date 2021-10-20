uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UCL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,269. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $104.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.52.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

