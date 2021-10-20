Ultra Trading Up 33.5% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $204.53 million and $5.61 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,027.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.19 or 0.00987568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.04 or 0.00269176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.00 or 0.00261431 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00015996 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000908 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

