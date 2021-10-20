Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,213,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,204,547,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

NYSE:UNP opened at $225.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

