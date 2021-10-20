United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($8.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAL stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,497,324. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.12.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.