United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 1,940 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,345,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,785 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Rogers Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,085,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rogers Communications by 235.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,981 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 154.6% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,678,000 after acquiring an additional 878,547 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after buying an additional 861,675 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Several research firms have commented on RCI. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

