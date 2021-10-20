United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Ossiam raised its position in Duke Realty by 400.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 33.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after purchasing an additional 120,962 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $54.31.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRE. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.