United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 976 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI stock opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $52.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

