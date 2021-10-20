United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $44,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

NYSE CARR opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.