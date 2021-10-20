United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.92

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.92 and last traded at $57.86, with a volume of 1643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

