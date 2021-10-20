United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 445,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.17% of United States Steel worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 64.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 25.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,877,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,305 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.78.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.