United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Price Up 3.7%

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $193.24 and last traded at $193.24. Approximately 607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 353,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.36.
UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.
The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.42.
In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,610 shares of company stock worth $4,181,340 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 252.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 175,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
