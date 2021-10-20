United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Price Up 3.7%

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $193.24 and last traded at $193.24. Approximately 607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 353,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.36.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.42.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,610 shares of company stock worth $4,181,340 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 252.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 175,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

