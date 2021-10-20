Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,967 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Unum Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Unum Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

