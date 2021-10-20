Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Uranium Royalty from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ UROY traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58. Uranium Royalty has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth $121,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth $122,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

