V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $92.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.08.
VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 18.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at $422,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 234.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in V.F. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.
V.F. Company Profile
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
