Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Announces Earnings Results

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.600-$11.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.60-$11.10 EPS.

Shares of VMI stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.68. 66,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.65. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $137.72 and a one year high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valmont Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 136.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

