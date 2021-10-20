Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of New Residential Investment worth $425,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in New Residential Investment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in New Residential Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.93.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 68.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

