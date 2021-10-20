Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.29% of TG Therapeutics worth $454,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

TGTX opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.11. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

