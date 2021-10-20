Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 89,065 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,497,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.06% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $429,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244,593 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541,185 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158,392 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6,158.1% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 25,032,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632,390 shares during the period. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,470,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

